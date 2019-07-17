Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A middle-aged man has reportedly lost his life in a ghastly auto crash involving two 18-seater buses along the newly-commissioned Geri Alimi underpass dual carriage road in the Ilorin metropolis.

The fatal accident, which occurred at about 8:10 am on Wednesday was said to have been caused by over speeding and reckless driving, resulting in loss of control.

It was gathered that one of the buses, a Mazda bus with registration number XY 525 FST was entering the state capital, while the second bus, also a Mazda bus with registration number LRN 208 ZA was leaving the city when they both had a head-on collision.

Eyewitness account said that sympathisers had to use various tools to bring out many passengers out of the buses involved in the fatal accident due to the impact of the crash.

Speaking with journalists, the state sector commander, Uche Wihioka, confirmed that a man died in the auto crash, saying that two male persons were involved with one sustaining high degree injury.

The FRSC boss said that his men had taken the victims of the crash to the state general hospital, adding that the state police command had also taken over clearing of scene of the accident.

Wihioka, who advised motorists to be cautious while on driving either within the town or on highways, said that the piece of advice became more expedient in this rainy season.