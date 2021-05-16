He was said to have later died.

Ikenna according to an eyewitness, was rushed to several, but was denied medical attention by the hospitals because of the severity of his case.

This is even as a father of four have been arrested by police for incest.

A young man identified as Ikenna yesterday collapsed in Aba, Abia State while jogging. It was gathered that the graduate of Abia State University, Uturu collapsed at Brass junction, Aba.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Mr. Monday Emmanuel, a father of four has been arrested for allegedly having canal knowledge of his two daughters.

Emmanuel, a 33 year old man is also being accused of forcefully having anal sex with his son.

Investigations revealed that Emmanuel had been carrying out his illicit act since 2018.

The suspect, an indigene of Omoba Isiala Ngwa South LGA, but resident in Akpaa Umuacha community in Obingwa LGA of the state, was arrested by the Akpaa Umuacha vigilante group after his wife reported about the illicit activities of her husband to them.

He was said to have been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for continued investigation.

A police source who confirmed the incident stated that Emmanuel who confessed to the crime claimed that he was pushed into the act by an evil spirit.

According to the source, Emmanuel claimed that attempts to get delivered from the evil spirit through various spiritual processes have failed to yield aunt fruit.

“The fourth child, if not that she is not in the house would have been one of his sex slaves.

“The mother of the children said that several attempts to get her husband to stop the ungodly act failed.”