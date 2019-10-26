An 80-year-old man on a British airways flight from London to Bangkok has died of a heart attack.

AirNetLive reported that cabin crew on flight #BA9 performed CPR on the man for 40 minutes but he died an hour before the plane arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Thai capital. The return flight #BA10 was delayed by two hours. British Airways released a statement which read: ‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends’, the Sun reported. The incident comes a few weeks after a first officer on a British Airways flight vomited after he took off an oxygen mask on a flight from Amsterdam to Gatwick earlier this month.

He put on the mask after air in the cockpit became contaminated. Another crew member on the same flight was also taken ill while the captain was taken to hospital the day after the flight landed. That incident took place on the same day a flight from Venice to Gatwick was also affected by toxic fumes. Nearly 300 British Airways flights have been hit by contamination since the start of 2019 and unions are now demanding an industry wide inquiry. (Metro)