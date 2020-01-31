Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A middle-aged man has been reported dead during a sex romp in a hotel at Obanye street Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the man allegedly took a lady whose identity is yet unknown to the hotel after 30 minutes of sex romp, she raised the alarm which attracted the manger of the hotel who met the man unconscious.

The deceased was said to have been immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said that corpse had been deposited at Boromeo hospital morgue for autopsy while investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Meanwhile, scene was visited by police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha and photographs of the victim obtained. No mark of violence on the deceased’s body. The corpse has been deposited at Boromeo hospital for autopsy while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.