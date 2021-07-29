By Romanus Okoye

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos has dissolved 48-year-old marriage of Mr and Mrs Mojidi Tolu Osho, because the wife had denied the husband sex for 10 years.

The court’s president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, said that since the petitioner, Mr. Osho, insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option than to grant his prayer.

“The court, hereby, pronounces the marriage between Mr. Mojidi Osho and Mrs Tolu Osho dissolved today,” he said.

“Both of you, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife. Each of you should go his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.”

The president ordered the petitioner to pay N250,000 to his wife as severance fee and another N250,000 for her to get a new accommodation. The petitioner, a 72-year-old mechanic, Mr. Mojidi Osho, earlier told the court to nullify his marriage because his wife was denying him his conjugal right.

“The last time my wife allowed me to sleep with her was 10 years ago,” he said. “I am starving seriously, but whenever I come home with my girlfriends, she will chase them away.”

Mr. Osho accused his wife of threatening to kill him, so that she could inherit his property.

“My wife wanted to kill me. She has been feeding me with poison. There was a day I fainted and was rushed to the hospital. It was detected that I ate poison. I thought I would not survive it, but God saved me and I stopped eating her food,” he said.

The man alleged his wife was a witch who kept attacking him in the spiritual realm.

