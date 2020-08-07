A 47-year-old man, Morakinyo Ezekiah, was on Friday brought before a Magistrates’ Court in Modakeke, Osun, for allegedly assaulting a police woman, Insp. Akinnifesi Iyabode.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of assault and damaging.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Glory Ona, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17, around 10:10 a.m. at Irate area of Modakeke-Ife.

Ona said that the defendant queezed the inspector’s hand and pushed her while performing her lawful duty.

She told the court that the man damaged the warrant card of the police inspector when she introduced herself to him.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Sections 356 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant who was not legally represented however pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of assault and damaging.

The Magistrate, A. K. Oyawale, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyawale added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that their addresss must be verified and they must produce three recent passport photographs each.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for hearing. (NAN)