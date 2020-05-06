A 24-year-old man, Abiola Abdulrasheed, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting an Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) staff, while performing her lawful duty.

Abdulrasheed, who is being tried for assault, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 4, at about noon, at Dada Estate in Osogbo.

Abiodun said that the defendant allegedly assaulted one Oladepo Kemisola, an IBEDC staff, who noticed that the defendant had bye-passed the prepaid meter in his apartment.

He alleged that the defendant, during the argument that ensued, beat up the IBEDC staff with a sandal.

The prosecutor said that the situation led to the intervention of the police operatives, who promptly arrested him.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Funsho Murtala, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ayilara said that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payments to the state government.

He also said that the surety must be a house owner and that his passport photographs must be attached to an affidavit of means.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 30 for hearing. (NAN)