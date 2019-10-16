The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Abraham Agemo, at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property valued at N380,000.

Agemo, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and unlawful escape from custody, an offence he denied.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpam Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 1, 2018 at about 7:00 p.m. at Podov Street, Ikoga Road, Badagry.

Nkem said that the defendant stole two sewing machines valued at N90,000, one weaving machine valued at N100,000 and 79 pieces of unbreakable plate valued at N40,000.

“He also stole one Honda generator valued at N25,000, sound system DVD player valued at N5,000, traveling bag containing different baby cloth valued at N80,000.

“Others are Startime decoder valued at N12,000, home theatre valued at N20,000 and baby laundry box valued at N8,000.

“The total amount of properties stolen is N380,000,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, on Aug.10 at about 1:00 a.m. at Mowo Police Station, escaped from lawful custody by breaking the key to the cell.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 106 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec.16 for further hearing. (NAN)