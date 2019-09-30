An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Innocent Ifunyachi, who allegedly drugged and defiled a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in Kirikiri prison.

Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant but ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

IfunyachI, who resides at Bariga, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.19 at Bariga, Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the teenager during a visit to her parent’s house

“The defendant, who is a friend to girl’s parents, came to visit but did not meet the parents of the girl.

“He met the girl eating and intentionally sent her on errand and drugged her food.

“When the girl returned, she finished up her food, became unconscious and the defendant had canal knowledge of her and left.

“After several investigations, it was discovered that the defendant was the culprit,” he alleged.

The prosecutor said the case was reported and the defendant was arrested.

The offence violates section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case has been adjourned till Oct. 20, for mention. (NAN)