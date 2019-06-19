Romanus Okoye

A 60-year-old man, Martins Anyakoro, was arraigned before Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly posing as a Naval officer.

Anyakoro was charged with two counts of impersonation and breach of the peace.

Prosecution Counsel ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 13 at 6:30 p.m, at the Navy Base FOB Badagry, Lagos, by parading himself as a Navy captain at the base.

He said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner that was likely to cause a breach of the peace by entering the Navy base and harassing officers on duty.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 77 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Aka Bashorun, admitted the defendant to bail to the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum and, thereafter, adjourned till July 10.