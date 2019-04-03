Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 45-year-old man, Friday Okodede, has been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate Court in Benin for fraudulently obtaining N560,000 from one Golden Aganimonuyi.

Prosecutor, Police Sergeant Goru Samuel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 13, 2018, at Oko Central Road, Benin.

He said the accused person collected the money to supply windows, protectors and iron bars on false representation knowing same to be false

Samuel further told the court that the offence is punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable in Edo State.

When the one-count charge was read to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty.

Consequently, presiding Magistrate, Mrs. M. U. Iluobe, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case to the 30th of this month for hearing.