Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 48-year old man, Osazee Benjamin, has been docked at by Oredo Magistrate Court for stealing snails, rice, onions, groundnut oil, tomatoes, and beans at the Oba Market in Benin City.

Benjamin who was arraigned on a six-count charge was said to have stolen the items worth N220,000 between February 22 and April 1 this year.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Patrick Agbonifo, told the court the offenses were punishable under Section 390 and 340 of the Criminal code cap 48 vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria.

He further told the court that some suspected stolen items such as braziers, children’s slippers, wrist watches, spaghetti were found on the accused person, who, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. Ivie Akere, who granted Benjamin bail to the sum of N50,000 or a surety in like sum who must be a family member, adjourned the case to April 10 for trial.