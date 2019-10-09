Romanus Okoye

Taiwo Adekeye (43) was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault of his wife.

Adekeye, a resident of Agege in Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Emmanuel Ajayi, said the defendant committed the offence on December 29, 2018 at Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant beat up his wife, Toyin, in contravention of the Lagos State Domestic Violence Law, 2017. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which carries one-year imprisonment for convicted offender.

Magistrate O.O. Fagbohun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.