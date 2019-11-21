Romanus Okoye Okarie Ajirioghene, 51, yesterday appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of laptops valued at N4.12 million.

The defendant who is unemployed resides at Ikotun, Lagos and is being tried for conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on June 22 at Asabi Cole Street, Ikeja, and July 11 at Xpress Payment Solution, Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja.

Okwori said the defendant burgled the two offices at different times and carted away 11 laptops valued at N4.12 million. He alleged the defendant’s last operation was at Oba Akinjobi Way in Ikeja where he was seen through the CCTV footage camera and was subsequently arrested a week after.

The prosecutor said that five HP laptops and one Lenovo laptop valued at N2.72 million, property of Xpress Payment Solution, were recovered from him.

Okwori also said that the value of five laptops that have not been recovered from him was N1.4 million, property of Mr. Abel Chukwuma.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 280 (1), 306(3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.