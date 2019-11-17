Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Mr Christian Ezike from Awo Idemili in Orsu local government area of Imo State has reported his wife, Ukamaka to the police for beating to death their two children, Chiwendu and Chinecherem, 2 years and 2 months old respectively.

According to the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri explained that Ezike who had gone out for his normal business on Friday came back to see three of his children critically ill and bruised at the hospital.

On enquiry, he was told that his precious wife had beaten the three of them up.

According to Ikeokwu, While Kosarachi, the eldest sister, 4 year old survived the beating with the help of the doctors at the hospital, her siblings Chinemere and Chiwendu both died at the hospital.

Reason for the woman’s action is yet unknown but the police image maker said that the woman has been arrested for murder.