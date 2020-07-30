TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A young Hausa man simply identified as Mohammed, residing in Port Harcourt, has drowned in a burrow pit behind Timber Market, Rumuosi, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Elder brother of the deceased whose name is Hassan Mohammed has confirmed the incident, saying he got the sad news around 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Mohammed said when he arrived at the scene of incident, he discovered that there was no way his younger brother could have been rescued because of the risky terrain.

Chairman of Community Development, Rumuosi town, Kaniye Achinike, told journalists that all efforts to recover the corpse from the burrow pit failed.

Achinike stated: “Yesterday (Wednesday), I received call from Timber Market that I should rush down that there was a problem.

“When I got there, I was not happy at all. It was very unfortunate. We thought of the solution, how to bring the young man out. Some suggested that we should get fire service workers”, he explained.

He disclosed that when they eventually got fire fighters, the operatives declined to enter the burrow pit because of its risky nature.

However, an update from Achinike yesterday, said tens of Muslim fateful, who visited the scene, offered prayer believing that his death was how Allah predestined it.

Achinike noted: “Their legal adviser in Rivers State came with more than 100 Hausa people. They all gathered at the scene where the incident happened.

“They said that there was nothing anybody can do about it. That, it was how Allah decided that he should die. They said we should forget about it. So, what they did was to gather and do their last prayer for the young man”, he disclosed.