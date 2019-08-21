The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has ended its partnership in the organisation of the annual Nigeria Manufacturing Expo/Manufacturing for African Development (NME/mPAD) with Clarion Events West Africa, a South African Company.

This decision, according to MAN was sequel to the closure of its partner’s (Clarion Events West Africa) business interest in Nigeria which led to the laying off its staff operating in Lagos.

Consequently, MAN said it ceases to be part of any Expo being organised by Clarion Events West Africa, and has advised the public to be wary of any individual or group of persons parading themselves as organisers of Nigeria Manufacturing Equipment Expo in partnership with MAN.

The MAN added that it has also put its members on notice of the new development.

“We wish to express our deep appreciation to the exhibitors (both local and lnternational), the general public and our media partners who have supported the Association in the organisation of the previous four editions of NME/mPAD.