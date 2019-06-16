(NAN)An accident picture has gone viral on social media showing a container of goods that fell on two cars leaving them badly damaged at Tincan Apapa wharf, Lagos.

Unbelievably, there was no report of casualties, as the occupants of the cars escaped before the huge fall.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 22 ordered the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa within 2 weeks.

The directive followed an emergency meeting convened by Buhari and chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the 25th of April, 2019.

Taskforce with representatives from Lagos State Ministry of Transport, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC); the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).was subsequently set up to ensure president’s directive was achieve.

But the accident which occurred on Saturday was an indication that Mr President’s directive appeared not to be implemented.

A twitter handle of an eyewitness @SubDeliveryZone said “Tragedy, as container falls on several cars, today, at first gate, Tincan, Apapa, Lagos.”

Another twitter user @tholuinspire said “Thank God for saving the owners of these two cars at Apapa today. This container fell on the cars but no one was inside the car.”

See the pictures below: