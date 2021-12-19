From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Despite denial by officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that illegal mining of ‎gold was not taking place at Dangbala in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, members of the community are insisting that mining activities are in full swing in the community.

‎Some members of the Dangbala community and the NSCDC were engaged in altercation last week when the community raised the alarm over the return of the illegal gold miners and accused the NSCDC of ‎providing security cover for the miners.

Spokesman of the NSCDC, Mr Efosa Ugbebor, however denied the allegation and said the mining site was not open for any activities since its closure by the state government earlier this year, adding that‎ the place was being guided by NSCDC’s men.

But yesterday, a member of the community, Mr Peter Adelabu, narrated how he escaped being killed by illegal gold miners at the mining site at Oketegbe in Dangbala.