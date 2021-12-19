From Tony Osauzo, Benin
Despite denial by officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that illegal mining of gold was not taking place at Dangbala in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, members of the community are insisting that mining activities are in full swing in the community.
Some members of the Dangbala community and the NSCDC were engaged in altercation last week when the community raised the alarm over the return of the illegal gold miners and accused the NSCDC of providing security cover for the miners.
Spokesman of the NSCDC, Mr Efosa Ugbebor, however denied the allegation and said the mining site was not open for any activities since its closure by the state government earlier this year, adding that the place was being guided by NSCDC’s men.
But yesterday, a member of the community, Mr Peter Adelabu, narrated how he escaped being killed by illegal gold miners at the mining site at Oketegbe in Dangbala.
The victim who is still nursing injury sustained from the attack, told newsmen in Benin that the denial by some persons that nothing was happening at the site was false.
Adelabu said he was attacked along with others when leaders of the community asked them to find out if there was any mining activity taking place at the site.
“On the 13th of December, my kindred asked us to go to Oketegbe to find out if there is any mining activity taking place there.
“On getting there, we saw many people mining gold where the state government had shutdown.
“The moment they sighted us, they attacked us with dangerous weapons. We just managed to escape. Most of the illegal miners are armed with guns and cutlasses.
Another victim, Kukumo Godwin, said “The illegal miners are back to where governor Obaseki had shut down. Most of them are Hausa’s, we were shocked to see them mining.
“They were carrying guns before we knew what was happening they started attacking us. We were so lucky to have escaped.
“As I speak to you now my life is no longer safe. We have reported the matter to Ososo Police station while the injured is receiving treatment at Dangbala hospital”, he disclosed
Kukumo lamented that four of the illegal miners arrested and taken to Police Area Command at Igarra were released in suspicious circumstances instead of being charged to court.
Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, said he read about the incidences surrounding illegal mining in the media and that he is waiting for a formal report from the Police Area Command at Igarra.
Pix caption. Injured Peter Adelabu at Dangbala illegal gold mining site in Edo State.
