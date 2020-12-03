A man convicted of killing two students in a primary school knife attack in Shanghai was executed on Thursday, according to the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court.

Huang Yichuan, stabbed three children and a parent with a knife outside Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School on June 28, 2018.

Two students died, while another and a parent suffered minor injuries.

Huang was sentenced to death for intentional homicide in May 2019.

The Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court said Huang’s execution came after his death sentence was approved by China’s Supreme People’s Court.

Huang met his next of kin before the execution, which was carried out in the presence of procuratorate officers.(dpa/NAN)