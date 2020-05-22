Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A 34 years old man, Obinna, Anusiem from Umuima, Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State is presently being held for allegedly faking the kidnap of his wife, Mrs Chinyere and his two children.

According to the new Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Isaac Akinmoyede who disclosed this to journalits in his maiden press briefing yesterday, he narrated that On 12/04/2020 the above suspect reported at Njaba Police Station that his wife and two children were kidnapped by one Okechukwu Anusiem who happened to be his cousin for days.

However, when the case was transferred to Anti kidnapping Unit for discreet investigation, the CP said, operatives of Anti kidnapping Unit discovered that the said Obinna who alleged that his wife and two children were kidnapped was actually behind the purported aduction.

Akinmoyede further revealed that on proper investigation, it was discovered that Obinna had hid his wife and children at his in-law’s house at Okwudor in same Njaba LGA.

“He hid them there and maliciously accused Okechukwu Anusiem his cousin of kidnapping, because of land dispute and other family misunderstandings, he has confessed to the crime. The suspect will soon appear in court.” The CP said.

Explaining the reasons behind his action, Obinna said that he faked the kidnap to punish his cousin who he said has been selling and diverting the sales to his own account without given him a dime.

“I did not kidnap my wife and children, I only took them to my wife’s place because I want the police to arrest him for selling our land, please forgive me”. Obinna begged.