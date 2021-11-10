The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Wednesday secured the conviction of one Benjamin Musa before Honourable Sanusi Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court on a two count charge of receiving stolen property.

The convict fraudulently received a total sum of N200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) only out of the N1,113,000,000 (One Billion, One Hundred and Thirteen Million Naira) only which was stolen from the bank account of Kafin Kafin Limited through the account of one Deborah Yakshak and one Ruth James whom he asked to open an account so as to benefit from CBN empowerment program. Upon arraignment, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the prosecution Musa Isah then asked the court for a trial date.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to today for commencement of trial.

At the resumed hearing of the matter today, the convict dramatically changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

In view of his latest plea, counsel for the prosecution, Musa Isah asked the court to convict him accordingly. Counsel representing the convict pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing the defendant. After listening to prayers of both counsels, Justice Ma’aji convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment on each of the two counts. The sentence is to run concurrently.

The court also ordered for restitution the sum of N200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) only that was housed in the two bank accounts of Deborah and Ruth to the nominal complaint.

Count one of the charge read that “you Benjamin Musa on or about the 25th June 2021 in Kano, within the jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court, dishonestly received stolen property to wit: the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira)only through the bank account of one Deborah Yakshak John domiciled in Zenith Bank with account number 2255245539 which belong to Kafin Kafin Limited knowing same to be stolen property and that you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 317 of the Penal Code.