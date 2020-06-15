George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Two lovers , Samuel Osuji and his Girlfriend, Cynthia Obieshi suspected to be students in one of the tertiary institutions in the state were found dead Sunday morning at one of the students’ lodges.

It learnt that Cythia, had the previous night, gone to her boyfriend’s room 19 VIC- MIC lodge situated around JMJ bustop in Nekede, Owerri west council area, to pass the night. But both lovers were found dead apparently for alleged over dose of drugs.

Confirming the ugly incident, the Spokesman of the Imo State police command, Mr. Orlando Ikokwu ( SP), said that acting on a report received by the Nekede/ Ihiagwa Divisional police command that the lifeless bodies of the deceased were found in the room 19 of Vic-Mic Lodge in Nekede.

He said, “On the 14 June, 2020 at about 0900 hours acting on a report recieved at the Police station ,operatives of the Divisional Police headquaters , Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one Cythnia Obieshi and Samuel Osuji”.

He further stated that it was revealed that the said Cythnia visited her boyfriend late Samuel on the previous day being Saturday ,and passed the night but unfortunately that both of them could not wake up the next morning.

The police spokesman disclosed that. Preliminary investigations suggest that the above diseased persons may have died as result of drug consumption.

Meanwhile, the corpses has been deposited in the morgue, while investigation is in progress.