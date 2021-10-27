From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Tragedy struck yesterday at Uburu community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when a man,Chibuike Ochie hacked three persons to death with a Machete in a farmland.

Those who suffered the casualty were his elder brother’s wife, his younger sister and a hired labourer.

A family Source told Daily Sun that Chibuike arrived his family farmland where the victims were working and attacked them with a sharp machete .

It was gathered that in the process, he killed his sister-inlaw, his younger sister and a hired labourer.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO),DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, saying that investigation was on going to ascertain what exactly transpired.

Odah, however, cautioned youths in the area to be careful and refrain from taking laws into their hands.

According to Odah, “It was reported that on October 24, when the family of Ochie were in the farm in company with a hired labourer that was working for them . One of their brothers, Chibuike Ochie, came to the farm and suddenly started attacking them with a matchete.

“He succeeded in attacking Ogechi Ochie, 32, his elder brother’s wife ,his younger sister, Margaret Ochie, 35 ,and the said labourer. The victims were hacked to death and he escaped from the farm.

“While he was fleeing the scene, irate youths of that area started chasing him and were able to seize him and mobbed him. He was beaten to coma but he was later taken to the hospital where he is presently on a life support machine.

“That is why we keep discouraging the youth from taking laws into their hands especially when a person commits of this magnitude . We are praying that the suspect will survive to tell us the reason he committed the dastardly act .

