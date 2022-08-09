From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo, on Tuesday remanded a 42-year-old man, Taiwo Olaniyi, in Ilesa correctional centre for allegedly killing three persons.

The defendant was arraigned on four count charges bordering on conspiracy and murder.

Police prosecutor, Idoko John, alleged that the defendant killed Rasidat Mufutau, Anifowose Basirat and one Abdulrahaman Afolabi on the 28th of June at about 5:40 am at Ofatedo, Ido-Osun Area, Osun State.

According to the charge sheet obtained by our correspondent, the offences committed by the defendants ran contrary to and punishable under Sections 324 and 319(1), of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate O. A. Daramola did not take the plea of the defendant due to the magnitude of the alleged offences.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned to November 1st to enable the prosecution to duplicate the file and send it to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.