An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that one Umar Abubakar, who allegedly hacked his neighbour, Umaru Mohammed to death be remanded in prison, pending further police investigation.

Magistrate Jumoke Bamigboye, who did not take the plea of the defendant ordered that he be remanded at Okekura Prison, Ilorin.

She therefore, adjourned the case till July 26 for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Abdullahi Sanni, told the court the defendant was arrested on June 20 following a fight between the defendant and the deceased.

Sanni also said that the fight ensued between the duo because the deceased didn’t allow the defendant to play with his sister.

He said further that the incident happened at Banni in Kosubosu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Sanni said that the defendant was brought to court on one count of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the completion of investigation.