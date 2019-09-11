The spate of suicide cases in Imo State is increasing with another horrible incident of a young man who hanged himself in Urrata, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

A notable youth leader had last weekend in Ihiagwa community, Owerri West, taken his life after drinking substance suspected to be Snipper.

Even as the dust raised by the Ihiagwa incident is yet to rest, residents of Urrata, especially those in Toronto junction road, were shocked to discover the lifeless body of a young man, popularly known as Ulari, hanging on one of the trees.

Reports have it that the wife of the late Ulari gave birth to a new baby which prompted him to go borrowing to secure her release from the hospital.

But instead of the purpose for which the money was borrowed, the deceased Ulari, was said to have used the money for a betting game with one of the popular outfit where the money reportedly got lost. It was learnt that the amount the hospital charged to release the woman after the child birth was higher than the amount he borrowed hence he went to the bet to possibly get more money. Those who were familiar with the deceased expressed surprise at the sad development as few recalled that they were together at a viewing centre in the locality during last weekend’s EPL matches.