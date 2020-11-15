Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man simply identified as Mudashiru Bisola is now cooling off in police custody in Delta State after he was arrested for allegedly stealing aluminum window net in Agbor area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by members of the local security outfit, Agbor Gha-Ihun, who handed him over to the police for prosecution.

Chairman of the security outfit, Monday Kiyem alleged that the suspect, an iron fabricator, had stolen over 60 pieces of aluminum window nets from an uncompleted two storey building located opposite Agbor Stadium road.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect, confessed to the crime, saying that he has been a law abiding citizen but could not explain what led him to steal the property.

“He admitted to have stolen the window nets from the uncompleted build in Agbor with the intention of selling them to aboki people.

“The wndows were tied together in the building, and he carried them with the help of a motorcyclist whom he paid to convey it to traffic light junction,” Kiyem alleged.

Kiyem said he got a call from one of his men guarding the traffic light junction and on arrival, they caught the suspect while trying to carry the property been kept by the road side.

He assured residents of their commitment to duty while warning residents against being careless of their properties and environment.

Kiyem confirmed that the suspect was handed over to the police and he is presently cooling off at the Agbor police headquarters.