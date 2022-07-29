From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 27-year-old man, Joseph Fekala from Ikibiri community in Yenagoa Local Government Area has been arrested by the Bayelsa State Police Command over the murder of a 26-year-old girl at Okaka, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The deceased identified as Kate Ogwoh was said to have been strangled to death and her body buried in a shallow grave in the bedroom of the suspect.

According to sources in the area, the mother of the deceased had come knocking at the house of the deceased Friday morning and requested to see her daughter.

His response that he has not seen her made the woman to call for help, shouting that something untoward had happened to her daughter.

The few people that showed up forced their way into the house and discovered the shallow grave and immediately the Police was alerted about the incident.

Eye-witness account had it that there was pandemonium as a mob had gathered and the Po9lice had to forced thier way into the house where the suspect was arrested and the body of Ogwoh was evacuated.

One account said Fekala is a Yahoo- Yahoo boy and had allegedly killed Ogwoh for rituals but her spirit appeared to her mother Thursday night and directed her to the house of the suspect which made her to insist that something has happened to her daughter.

Another account said Fekala was a youth pastor in one of the Pentecostal churches and Ogwoh who also attend the church had gone to the suspect house to collect the N50,000, he was owning her for clothes bought.

“She(deceased) sells clothes so he was owning N50,000 and she went to get money on Thursday and no one heard from her since then till this morning(Friday) when her mother went looking for her at the boy’s house. She saw the shallow grave and raised alarm. Until her death, she was a member of the Christ Embassy while Joseph was a youth pastor at the same church. He is not a Yahoo boy as reported in many quarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the story and said Fekala was arrested following a tip-off by neighbours on Friday.

“He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department. Investigation is on-going,” he said.