Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Doctors at the accident and emergency unit of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) are at the moment battling to save the life of a 20-year-old man, Ikechukwu Oke, who embarked on 41-day fasting and prayer programme.

Ikechukwu, an SS1 student of Ishieke Secondary School, Sunday Sun gathered, relocated to a mountain around College of Agricultural Science (CAS) campus of Ebonyi State University in Abakaliki to seek God’s intervention over some family challenges.

Ikechukwu’s elder brother, Obinna, said his brother equally interceded for the state, Ebonyi, and its governor, Chief David Umahi during the period.

He said although his brother did not inform him about his intention before embarking on the spiritual exercise, Obinna claimed to have seen the paper containing his prayer points.

Ikechukwu, who is now a shadow of himself, Sunday Sun gathered, could not descend the mountain upon completion of the fasting. He was said to have been taken to his brother’s residence somewhere in Ishieke by good Nigerians who found him lying helplessly on the ground.

His rescuers who also visited the mountain for prayers were said to have found him in a very pathetic state.

The family which hails from Ohataekwe, Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, Sunday Sun gathered, lost its breadwinner in 1996 and since then life became difficult for the family.

Ikechukwu’s mother, Elizabeth, told Sunday Sun that his son had always embarked on fasting and prayer, seeking God’s intervention on their poor condition. She however claimed that she was not informed about his latest outing.

She said: “Ikechukwu has always shown concern about our condition and always embarked on fasting and prayers programmes over the situation. He usually complained that we are not moving forward; no improvement in our poor condition.”