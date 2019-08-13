Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52 -year- old man for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter at the Sango Ota area of the State.

The suspect, Ikhine, was alleged to have raped his daughter several times before he finally put her in a family way.

A senior police officer blamed the victim, who he said was 18-years-old, for not reporting her father on time as the sex escapade would not have resulted to pregnancy.

He said the suspect was arrested at Iyaniwura Street, Joju area of Sango Ota, following a report by Yemisi Ashade, who came to the station with the victim.

Yemisi complained that the victim came to her house and confided in her how her father had been abusing her sexually whenever she was alone at home.

She said she advised that the only solution was to report the matter to the police and she brought the victim to the station.

The victim also reported that her father always threatened to deal with her if she told anyone about the rape.

The victim stated further that she could no longer bear the sexual assaults hence she confided on her neighbor, who brought her to the station.

The Ogun State police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said after hearing the report, the divisional police officer, Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of his daughter for a long period of time.

He said that he used to have sexual urge as he has separated with his wife.

“The shocker is that when the victim was taken to the General Hospital where it was confirmed that she was already pregnant for her father. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state. The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.”