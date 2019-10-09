Joe Effiong, Uyo

An unnamed man in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been incarcerated for serially sexually abusing his three daughters.

The state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Joseph Umoren who disclosed this at a two-day partnership workshop and book presentation on gender-based violence and woman with disabilities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River State, by Project Alert, in Uyo on Wednesday, said the lead on the scandal was blown open by the fourth daughter who refused to be part of the incest.

Umoren said at the workshop that the fourth daughter had to open up when the father made life very unbearable for her because of her refusal to join the family orgy.

The DPP while commenting specifically on gender-based violence, said he had handled a case where a husband started beating the wife right from the wedding day and continued to beat and deform her till she was eventually paralysed and later died.

“A greater number of cases I have handled from the police is on defilement and rape while armed robbery is even on the decline.

“I usually asked if the culprits are suffering from some form of insanity. But I thank God for this workshop and everyone should take special interest in all women with disabilities in order to stem the tide of violence against women,” Umoren said.

In her opening address, the executive director, Dr Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, said women and girls with disabilities experience physical and sexual abuse more than women without disabilities.

She said abusers with disabilities are not strangers to them; rather they are family members, neighbours and friends, resulting in parents with children with disabilities often locking them inside their homes.

She urged people irrespective of gender to readily report all forms of abuse against women, especially those with disabilities.

Effah-Chukwuma said Project Alert had to embark on research to determine the level of gender-based violence and women with disabilities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.