A 25- year-old trader, Abdullahi Garba, on appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly beating up his debtor.

Garba, resides at Babs Ogunwole St., New Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos is charged with assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the offence was committed on Feb. 9 at the defendant’s residence.

Okeh alleged that the defendant bought tubers of yam, worth N53,000 from the complainant, Mrs Augustina Egbuonu, with a promise to pay.

He alleged that the the defendant failed to pay back and when the asked for her money, he beat her up.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Akinde admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinde adjourned the case untill March 12 for mention. (NAN)