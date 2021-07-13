A 35-year-old man, Monday Oke, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being in possession of Indian hemp.

The Prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 9, around 20:30 pm. at Oniyangi Street, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, which could not give satisfactory account of how he came about it.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said that the defendant engaged himself in smoking weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp, in Ile-Ife and its environs.

According to him, the offences contravenes Sections 249(d), 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and smoking of Indian hemp.

The Defence Counsel, Mr M. O. Awe, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal term, promising that the defendant would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Ayeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni added that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present three recent passport photographs each.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 29, for hearing. (NAN)

