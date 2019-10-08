An 18- year-old man, Miracle Edet, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing some building materials valued at N200,000.

Edet, who resides in Katangowa Market, Abule Egba in Lagos State, is facing charges of burglary, stealing and a breach of the peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 23 at No. 41/46, Ewagbemi St., Ajasa, Lagos.

John said that the defendant broke into the shop of the complainant, one Mr Rimi Moshood, and stole some building materials.

The prosecutor said, “Edet stole some iron rods, pipe tools and a cutting blade, which were all valued at N200,000.”

He said that the defendant was caught by a security guard who handed him over to the police.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 166, 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail team for stealing.

The chief magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Nov. 16 for mention. (NAN)