The police in Adamawa on Friday confirmed the arrest of a 45-year- old man, Kawu Sale, who attempted to commit suicide after sodomising a 10-year-old boy in Tsohon Tike, Mayo Belwa Local government Area.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

He stated that the suspect a neighbour to the victim’s parents, lured him to his room and defiled her.

Nguroje stated that the incident was reported on Thursday at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mayo Belwa by the victim’s father, Akure Usman alongside side other members of community.

He added that preliminary investigation so far revealed that on same date, the victim was sighted running out from the room of the suspect .

“Upon inquiries, the victim narrated what the suspect did to him.

“Angered by the what the suspect did, the neighbours immediately headed for the suspect’s room.

“But when he saw the mob coming towards his room, he attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself severally on the neck and stomach.

“The suspect is currently on admission, receiving treatment at the Hospital in Yola”, he stated.

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Sikiru Akande, has directed detectives from the State CID to take over investigation and ensure prosecution.

He advised members of the public to desist from such ungodly acts, adding, “the law will take its course”.(NAN)