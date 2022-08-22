From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

For allegedly vandalizing political billboards belonging to the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Benue State, a young man identified as Ternenge Kpandegh is currently cooling his heel in the cell of the police in the state.

The suspect who was alleged to be in the act of destroying PDP billboards was said to have been caught red handed by some staff of the Makurdi Local Government Task Force at the Wurukum area of the state capital on Monday morning. According to the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Benue, Bemgba Iortyom, news about the billboard vandal got to the Party Secretariat on Monday morning and they quickly rushed to the scene.

“When we heard about it, we tried to get first information about what had happened and we advised the Task Force to call in the police.

“We have been suffering from such acts before where all our billboards were destroyed. We have lost counts of how many of our billboards have been destroyed in the past. One was recently destroyed at Oshigbudu in Agatu, Wadata, New GRA, and so on. We have met with the CP also.

“When we got to where the task force was holding him (the suspect), we asked that he be brought to the police. He is now in the custody of the police and we are here as an interested party,” Iortyom said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene declined to comment on the matter. But an insider in the police who pleased anonymity since he is not authorized to speak on the matter told our correspondent that a suspect was brought in connection with the case and that investigation was ongoing at the end of which he would be charged to court.