A man in Russia shot dead five people with a hunting gun after they held a loud conversation below his apartment window, the country’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

The alleged perpetrator, born in 1988, was arrested near his home in the small town of Elatma, 300 kilometres south-east of Moscow, and is being investigated for the killing of several people.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the man allegedly became embroiled in an argument from his balcony with several young people talking at the top of their voices below his apartment.

According to the initial findings, the row escalated and he turned up at the entrance to the building with his hunting gun.

He, from there, allegedly shot at a woman and her four companions.

The victims reportedly died at the scene. (dpa/NAN)