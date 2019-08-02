Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Evbuoriaria Magistrates’ court in Benin City yesterday sentenced 52-year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge, to 21 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter, Gift Alonge, now late.

Alonge, who hails from Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, was sentenced on a- three count charge of unlawful possession of fetish wrap of the victims’ pubic hair, unlawfully and indecently having canal knowledge of his biological daughter and repeated sexual assault and impregnating her.

The victim, Gift, who was five months pregnant and four others who were helping to prosecute the case, died in a ghastly motor accident on January 16 when they were travelling to Benin for the judgment.

Other victims in the accident were Miss Rhoda Braimoh, Miss Promise Ezekiel, a staff of a non governmental organization – BraveHeart Initiative for Youth and Women (BHI) – which has been helping in prosecuting the case, the victim’s maternal uncle, Mr Ukere Adagbogu, and the driver of the vehicle they were in, Paul Opashi.

The convict later that day recanted his plea from guilty to not guilty and the case started afresh.

In her ruling yesterday, the Magistrate, D.I Adamaigbo (Mrs), sentenced Alonge to five years, two years and 14 years respectively on the three count charges and they are to run consecutively.

“He consecutively had sex with his own daughter and got her pregnant and, thereby, subjected her to shame and emotional stress. May her soul rest in peace.

“To serve as deterrent to others, and would be offenders, we are of the opinion that the defendant should not have a space in a decent society,” the Magistrate said.

According to the Magistrate, the statement of the victim and the evidence of the PW1 confirmed what the victim said that “she was five months pregnant and that she was demoralised, emotionally distressed” is sufficient corroboration that the victim was, indeed, sexually assaulted. “It has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had canal knowledge of the victim as she said in her statement.

“My father by name Jacob Alonge used to wake me up at night and said I should follow him for prayers. When we reach inside the bush, he will force me and have sexual intercourse with me.”