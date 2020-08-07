Romanus Okoye

Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos has sentenced a serial fraudster, Aliyu Zakari, to 53 years imprisonment for N17.1million fraud.

The convict was prosecuted by the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on six-count charges of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Aliyu Zakari, on or about the 18th day of July, 2014, in Lagos, within the Lagos judicial division, with intent to defraud, induced Mrs. Obiezuono Adaeze of Maglo Tech Inter Limited to confer a benefit of 1, 762 bags, valued at N17,136, 450.00 (Seventeen Million, One Hundred and Thirty-six Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty Naira only) on you under the false pretence that the bags were meant for Kano State Government and that same would be paid for by the Kano State Government, which pretence you knew to be false.”