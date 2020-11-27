A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday sentenced one 25-year-old Emmanuel Emeh to six months imprisonment for peddling 650g of Cannabis also known as Hemp.

Emeh, who is unemployed, was charged with drug trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He pleaded guilty to the one-count charge before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Following his guilty plea, the court reviewed the facts of the case, with the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendering some documents in evidence.

The documents include a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of the banned substance.

The court admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

Aernan then urged the court to convict and sentence Emeh based on his plea and evidence adduced by prosecution.

In his verdict, Aneke found Emeh guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly.

He sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of N150, 000 fine.

He directed that the sentence would have effect from the date of his arrest.

According to the charge, the convict committed the offence on Sept. 30.

He was arrested at the Itire Ikate area of Lagos while unlawfully dealing on Cannabis Sativa weighing 650g.

According to the NDLEA, trafficking in Cannabis contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

Emeh had pleaded for mercy and promised to turn a new leaf. (NAN)