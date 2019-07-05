Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, on Friday sentenced a man, Ismail Yunus, to one year jail term for sharing pornographic images via his electronic mail with intent to defraud people.

The convict was dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The anti-graft agency had told the court that Yunus sent the pornographic and indecent pictures through the e-mail: [email protected], to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

The offence was said be contrary to Section 24 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to the one-count amended charge, which was a product of a plea bargain agreement between him and the EFCC.

Upon the review of facts and exhibits tendered against him, the court convicted and sentenced him to one year in prison. Justice Abdulmalik also ordered him to make restitution of $410 to his victim.

He is also to forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria items recovered from him in the course of investigation his fraudulent activities.