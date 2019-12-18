Romanus Okoye

Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere has sentenced an internet fraudster, Anthony Alozie, to three years imprisonment for creating a Facebook account bearing Philip Umeadi and using same to defraud people.

In suit no. ID/849c/14) filed by Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Alozie was charged with the offence of obtaining property by false pretence punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act.

Phillip Umeadi Jnr, a former INEC commissioner, was questioned initially as the first suspect before he cleared his name and petitioned ICPC, reporting that someone was duping people using his name on Facebook. ICPC investigated and arrested Alozie.

Alozie used the name to promise jobs to several people, asking them to pay N50,000 and above.

Alozie also used women’s account pretending to be in love with them. He told one of his victims, Mary Rose, that he was paying money to her account for her to visit him in Abuja and when money is paid into their account, he tells them to transfer the money to his Fidelity bank account.

The victims and Umeadi testified during the trial. Yvonne William-Mbata appeared for ICPC while Mr. Nwosu Oganihu appeared for the defendant.