Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division, on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Oyaremi Olabode, to a four-month jail term for posing as an American female nurse.

The convict was said to be a graduate of Insurance from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, and was convicted on a one-count amended charged filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The convict was said to have been arrested on March 23, 2019, at Kolapo Ishola Estate, Akobo area in Ibadan for internet-related offenses. He was said to have contravened Section 22 (2) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.

He was said to have fraudulently represented himself as one Angelina Kimberly, an American nurse, via an e-mail [email protected].

In line with the terms of the plea bargain agreement, which he entered into with the EFCC, the accused person pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

Due to the guilty plea, the prosecution lawyer, Sanusi Galadanchi, prayed the court to convict him in accordance with the plea bargain agreement.

The presiding judge upheld the prayer as she pronounced the accused person guilty and sentenced him to four months in prison.

The court also ordered Oyaremi to restitute the U$3,600 to his victim, through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He will equally forfeit his Apple laptop, Toshiba laptop, one Samsung Galaxy Luna Pro, one iPhone, one Nokia phone, one Apple watch, and one Smile 4G internet modem to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being items he bought with the proceeds of his fraudulent act.