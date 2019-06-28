An Oredo Magistrates’ Court sitting in Benin, has sentenced a 69-year old Grandfather Amen Omere, after a suspected fraudster he stood surety for jumped bail.

The alleged fraudster identified as Mene Terry, was arraigned for defrauding one Helen Imariagbontua of the sum of N1.547million.

Omere was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and perverting justice.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516 and 216 of the Criminal Code cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State.

Agbonifo said the laws were now applicable in Edo State.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Ivie Akhere, after listening to witnesses, sentenced Omere to three months imprisonment or an option of N150, 000 fine.

The defendant was also ordered to pay the sum of N1 million in bond to the Federal Government coffers. (NAN)