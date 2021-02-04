By Christopher Oji

A young man, yet to be identified, yesterday jumped from the 7th floor in the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos and died instantly while allegedly running from arrest by security agents.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the police were making efforts to get the identity of the man.

According to the PPRO: “We recorded a case of yet to be identified young man that jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, today at about 8.45am when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) were on operation at the Estate.

“Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operstives. He was a guest at the Estate.

“Its quite unfortunate. We will try and trace his identity so as to relay the incident to the family and take necessary police action”

However, EFCC, Head Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said “The attention of the EFCC, had been drawn to news circulating in the social media, purporting that a young man jumped to his death at an EFCC operations in Lagos.

“It is true that some operatives of the Commission went for an operation at the 1004 Estate in Lagos today, February 4, 2021 and left without incident.

“It was later discovered from residents that a young man in one of the wings of the estate jumped from the 7th floor, probably out of fright and sustained injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Bar Beach Division of the Nigeria Police.”