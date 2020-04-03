Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

The entire people of Umuabara Mgbede in Akaeze community of Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state have been in mourning and confusion following the tragic death of one of their sons, Mr. Okoro Ezeoke, by his alleged lover, Chinenye Okoro and her mother, Mrs.Erima Okoro.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was allegedly killed by Chinenye and her mother by dragging his manhood till he gave up the ghost when he visited their house to ask for a refund after paying for rounds of sex services which were not rendered.

The incident occurred at the compound of the suspects on the 27th of March, 2020 at Amankpu Ihenta in Akaeze Ivo council area of the state.

A source from the compound where the incident occurred told Daily Sun that the deceased and the principal suspect ,Chinenye, were not in a relationship and were not living together as was earlier reported.

He stated that Chinenye and her mother were local commercial sex workers and that they had been extorting money from the deceased with promises of giving him sex without fulfilling them.

The eyewitness said the deceased was killed when he was given an appointment to come and collect his money from them.

The source e said:‘ “It happened. His name is Mr Okoro Ezeoke from Umuabara, Mgbede, Akaeze. He was killed by Mrs Chinenye and her mother, Mrs Erinma Okoro Eze from Amakpu Ihenta, Akaeze, in Ivo local government area of the state.

‘’They killed him when he went to collect his money. The truth is that Chineye and her mother are local commercial sex workers and they had been extorting money from the late Okoro Ezeoke with the promise of giving him sex but without fulfilling their sexual promises, until the deceased got angry and approached them for a refund as a result of a breach of their agreement.

“So, on that fateful evening, he went to their house for a refund of his money. Then, Chinyere and her mother, invited him inside the house. But immediately he went into the house, they grabbed his manhood and began to pull it. It was in the process that the man died. This incident took place around 8pm on the 27th March 2020.’’

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah,who confirmed the incident said the suspects fled the scene after committing the crime.

She said: ‘’On the 31/03/2020,at about 11am,one RoseJohn,f,in company with one Sunday Ngwoke ,m, reported at Ivo Police Division that while she frying garri in her kitchen when she saw one Chinenye Okoro, running across her compound and jumped the fence. Her action caught her attention.

‘’That she decided to find out what happened in the neighbouring compound only to see the body of one Ifeanyi Okoro (Aka Nwaogbi) lying on the ground in front of the door post.

‘’Following the report, police detectives quickly mobilized to the scene, rushed the victim to Martha Hospital Akaeze, Ivo LGA for medical treatment and he was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on duty. The body was deposited at Izunna Mortuary Services LTD for preservation an autopsy.”

Odah disclosed that the matter had been under investigation and that efforts were on to arrest the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court and prosecuted for the crime.