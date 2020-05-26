George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The operatives of the Imo State Police Command is now on the trail of three members of Obieshieke family for allegedly killing their brother, Remigius Obieshieke,m over the sharing of the proceeds arising from the burial of their late mother.

The suspects, who are now on the run, are Patrick Obieshieke, Chinonso Obieshieke and John Erieka from Umuoshochie autonomous community, Obowo council area of the state.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed this yesterday, stated that the command had declared three members of the Obieshieke wanted for allegedly killing their brother over disagreement over the proceeds from the burial of their mother.

He said: “On May 22, at about 0600 hours, upon credible information, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obowo council area of Imo State moved to Umuolowoshe, Umuoshochie Autonomous community, Obowo, and it was discovered that the above named persons killed one Remigius Obieshieke during a disagreement arising from money realised for the burial of their mother late Angelina Obieshieke, 75.”

He added that effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, while investigation has commenced in earnest.”