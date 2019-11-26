Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The crisis in Agubia Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over the chairmanship of the community, yesterday, escalated with the killing of one Mr.Chinedu Nwali,a popular youth in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the late Chinedu, 26, was from Igbudu axis of the Agubia community.

Community sources told our correspondent that the deceased was among the people who sustained gun shot injuries during last week clash.

He died on Monday at a hospital in Enugu after about a week in a life supporting machine.

The news of his death has generated serious tension in the community with people fleeing from the area for fear of reprisal attacks.

Daily Sun had last week reported a clash in the community during which houses and vehicles were burnt.