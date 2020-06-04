Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested one Mr Chukwunweikpe Orogwu, an indigene of Nzashi Echara Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state for allegedly beating his brother to death with a wooden stool.

It was gathered that the trouble ensued between the two in their home while they were refreshing themselves with pepper soup made of goat intestine and suddenly Chukwunweikpe accused his younger brother, Ebubechi (20), of consuming lion share. The young men reportedly engaged in a fight and in the process, the accused grabbed a stool and hit the victim, who fell down instantly.

The man was then rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where the doctors confirmed him dead.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Loveth Odah, said the acting police commissioner in the state, had ordered that the case be transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation.